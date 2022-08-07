Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.75%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

