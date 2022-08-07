Cormark Lowers Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.35

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Slate Office REIT Trading Down 1.9 %
Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.92. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
