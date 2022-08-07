Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $377,955.76 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87.

Coupa Software Price Performance

COUP opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

