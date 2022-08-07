Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €57.00 ($58.76) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 72.00% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($81.44) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €33.14 ($34.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covestro has a one year low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a one year high of €60.24 ($62.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.64.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

