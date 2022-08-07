Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
COVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($57.73) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($44.33) to €42.00 ($43.30) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.64) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($73.20) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.
COVTY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
