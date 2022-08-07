Cowen Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $125.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $382.75.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

