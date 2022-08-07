Cowen Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $125.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $382.75.
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
