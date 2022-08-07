Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COWN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. Cowen has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Cowen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,275,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

