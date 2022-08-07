Cowen Trims Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price to $107.00

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.6 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $638,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 309,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.