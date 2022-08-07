Cowen Trims Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price to $107.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.6 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $638,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 309,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

