Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £875.87 million and a P/E ratio of 122.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.35.
Ferrexpo Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Ferrexpo
In other Ferrexpo news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.