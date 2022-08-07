Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £875.87 million and a P/E ratio of 122.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.35.

Ferrexpo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferrexpo

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).

About Ferrexpo

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.