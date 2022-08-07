Credit Suisse Group Trims Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Target Price to $120.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $86.54 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after buying an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $40,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $37,666,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $29,271,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

