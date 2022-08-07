Crexendo (CXDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Crexendo to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Stock Performance

CXDO stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Crexendo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is -14.28%.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 30,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $94,832.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,377.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 355,295 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $980,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,949,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $94,832.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,677,377.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 529,567 shares of company stock worth $1,496,334 and have sold 32,000 shares worth $88,160. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crexendo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.71% of Crexendo worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.