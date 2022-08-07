Critical Analysis: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -161.94% -709.52% -48.18% Inspire Medical Systems -14.60% -19.49% -15.20%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $106.75 million 8.95 -$159.63 million ($4.79) -5.90 Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 25.76 -$42.04 million ($1.61) -135.09

This table compares Intersect ENT and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intersect ENT and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus price target of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $283.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Intersect ENT on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

(Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.