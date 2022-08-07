Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Up 10.4%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shot up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.58. 8,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 806,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $923.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.