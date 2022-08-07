Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 8,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 806,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $923.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

