CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($77.32) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.61) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($82.47) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €54.65 ($56.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 41.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.11 and its 200-day moving average is €59.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €48.18 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($74.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

