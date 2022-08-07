Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) rose 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 22,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 441,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Cue Health Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $93,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $13,911,796.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 79,992 shares of company stock worth $277,306 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

