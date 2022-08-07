Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

CULP stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 17,154 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp in the first quarter valued at $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Culp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Culp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

