Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $885.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Insider Transactions at Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

