Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

