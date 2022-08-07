Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,114.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.