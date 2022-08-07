Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.61. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $111,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

