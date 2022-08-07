Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Datadog Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,118,378.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,118,378.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

