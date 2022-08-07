Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.61. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

