Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 29,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 396,938 shares.The stock last traded at $19.79 and had previously closed at $20.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,192 shares in the company, valued at $24,923,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,923,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,935 shares of company stock worth $1,928,200 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.