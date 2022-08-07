Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DCPH opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.