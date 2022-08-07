Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of DCPH opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $17.20.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.