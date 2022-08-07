Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down to $29.33

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $23.22. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 9,160 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,662,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.