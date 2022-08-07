Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.32. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,048 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

