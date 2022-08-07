Desjardins Lowers Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$53.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.67.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$40.21 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$33.83 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.