Desjardins Lowers Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$53.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.67.
Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$40.21 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$33.83 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear
In related news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
