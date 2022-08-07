Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

ATHM stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $8,606,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Autohome by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Autohome by 486.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 114,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Autohome by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

