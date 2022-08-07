Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $124.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.3 %

ICE stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

