Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $64.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

