Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $55.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

