Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $229.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.40.

CAR stock opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.58. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 44.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

