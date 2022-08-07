Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $157.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.33.

Lear Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 163.83%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

