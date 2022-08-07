Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 970

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 860 ($10.54) to GBX 970 ($11.89) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 1,020 ($12.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($10.66) to GBX 965 ($11.82) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 946.60 ($11.60).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 792.20 ($9.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 790.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 726.09. The company has a market capitalization of £24.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,842.33. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 847.42 ($10.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

