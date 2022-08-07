Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price to $11.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush downgraded shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Denny’s Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

