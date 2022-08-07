Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($41.24) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($58.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($43.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($56.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday.

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €41.76 ($43.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.72. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($42.60).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

