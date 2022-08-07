Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.50 ($43.81) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($58.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($56.44) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.82) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 4.6 %

DPW opened at €41.76 ($43.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.72 and its 200-day moving average is €41.72. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($42.60).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

