Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €54.75 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €54.75 ($56.44) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.82) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.76) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 4.6 %

FRA DPW opened at €41.76 ($43.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.72. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($42.60).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

