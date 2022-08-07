Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €56.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €56.70 ($58.45) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($43.81) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th.

FRA DPW opened at €41.76 ($43.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.72 and a 200-day moving average of €41.72. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($42.60).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

