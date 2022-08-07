Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($58.76) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($56.44) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.82) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($43.81) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 4.6 %

FRA:DPW opened at €41.76 ($43.05) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.72. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($42.60).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.