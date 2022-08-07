DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

DHX opened at $4.59 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 million, a P/E ratio of 459.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DHI Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in DHI Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

