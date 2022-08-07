Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. 10,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 896,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $549.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.33%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

