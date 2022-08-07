DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DISH. Truist Financial upgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Up 0.2 %

DISH stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DISH Network by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.