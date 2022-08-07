DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $24.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

