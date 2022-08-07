Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.