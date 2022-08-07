DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $118.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after acquiring an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.