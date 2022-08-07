Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

DOCS opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

