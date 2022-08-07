DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.50. DraftKings shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 722,120 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.
DraftKings Trading Up 9.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $5,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
