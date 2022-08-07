Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $114.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

